Rev Rock Report

Smoke ‘Em All: Metallica announces new signature cigar

todayMarch 15, 2024

Metallica has announced a new signature cigar.

The S84 Shade to Black was created in collaboration with vocalist James Hetfield alongside Jonathan Drew of the cigar company Drew Estate and distiller Rob Dietrich, who also works with Metallica on their Blackened Whiskey. The trio previously worked together on Metallica’s first cigar, 2022’s M81.

A description for S84 Shade to Black reads, “Wrapped in a luxurious Connecticut Ecuador cover leaf, this expression is distinctly different from the original while still retaining core qualities of M81 through the Connecticut River Valley Broadleaf Maduro binder and Nicaraguan Maduro and Pennsylvania Broadleaf Maduro filler leaves.”

Metallica, meanwhile, is preparing to return to the road for the 2024 leg of their world M72 tour, which comes to the U.S. in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

