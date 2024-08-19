AD
Snoop Dogg recalls the time he met Paul McCartney

todayAugust 19, 2024

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Snoop Dogg is opening up about the time he met Paul McCartney, revealing how he was shocked to find out The Beatles legend knew who he was. 

“I did a little concert for somebody in Hollywood. Paul McCartney was there. So, I never met him before, but I’m a f****** fan of The Beatles,” he shared in an interview he and Dr. Dre did with Complex. “So, I’m in the back smoking and they’re like, ‘Sir Paul would like to meet you.’ I’m like, ‘Oh for real? Hold on.’” 

Snoop said he quickly went to put his blunt out, but McCartney told him “don’t put that down.”

“He give me a hug and he meet me and I’m like, ‘F***, Paul McCartney know who the f*** Snoop Dogg is!’” he said. “This is Paul McCartney, he knows who I am. That’s the experience that I love is when the people you respect, respect you. And that’s only from doing quality s***.”

When asked if he’d ever be interested in working with McCartney, Snoop didn’t even have to think about it.

“F*** yes. In a heartbeat,” Snoop declared. “‘Ebony & Ivory,’ ‘The Girl Is Mine.’ What do you want to do?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

