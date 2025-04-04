So good! Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ gets official remix by DJ duo Two Friends

Capitol/UMe

There’s a new remix out and it’s so good, so good, so good!

Neil Diamond‘s iconic hit “Sweet Caroline,” heard at sporting events, weddings and Sweet 16s worldwide, has been given its first-ever official remix by DJ duo Two Friends.

Katie Diamond, Neil’s wife and manager, says, “An official dance remix of ‘Sweet Caroline’ has been a long-standing idea and the new Two Friends version both honors the song’s legacy while infusing it with an electrifying new energy.”

Matt Harper and Eli Sones, who make up Two Friends, say in a statement, “When we were given the opportunity to officially remix ‘Sweet Caroline,’ we were beyond humbled. It’s one of those iconic songs that everyone just knows.”

And in case you’re wondering, the man himself approves.

“To hear that a musical legend like Neil Diamond himself listened to our take on the record — and loved it — was unreal,” Matt and Eli continue. “We’re so grateful that he trusted us with his masterpiece and allowed us to put our spin on a timeless classic.”

The song sounds like the original, but with a heavy dance beat, and a couple of major drops after Neil sings “Sweet Caroline,” followed by the “bah-bah-bah” melody.

“Sweet Caroline” was originally released in 1969 and peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Carolina Panthers started playing it at games in 1996 and the tradition spread. It’s now regularly played at a variety of sporting events all over the U.S., as well as in Canada, Mexico and the U.K., but its best-known American use is probably by the Boston Red Sox. In 2013, Diamond himself led the Fenway Park crowd in the song.

Diamond, 84, announced he was retiring from performing in 2018 due to Parkinson’s disease.