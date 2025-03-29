Softball Defeated By Concordia

AD
Game 1: Schreiner hitters faced a tough loss in today’s game, failing to generate any runs and ending the game with a 0-8 defeat. Despite the loss, a few standout performances provided some bright spots for the team.
Kendall Lippold (CF): Lippold was the most consistent hitter, going 2-for-2 with two singles. Her performance was key in generating any offensive momentum for the team. With no strikeouts and no runners left on base, she showed discipline at the plate and made solid contact throughout the game.
Cambryn Holloway (RF): Holloway also stood out by collecting 1 hit in 2 at-bats. While she wasn’t able to bring in any runs, she kept the offensive pressure alive and contributed to the team’s limited offensive success.
Game 2: The Schreiner hitter struggled offensively in today’s matchup, falling short with a 0-4 loss. Despite their best efforts, the team was unable to generate enough offense, finishing with only 4 hits across 23 at-bats.
Elizabeth Garcia (LF): Garcia went 2-for-2, leading the team with two singles. She was one of the few players to make consistent contact and was an asset to the team, despite the overall lack of run support.
Aubrey Gilchrist (C): Gilchrist registered the other hit for the Batters, going 1-for-1. Though she didn’t bring in any runs, her ability to get on base in a limited opportunity was notable.
- Lindsey Hues (1B/DP): Hues recorded a hit going 1-for-2 at the plate, She also had a solid defensive showing, helping to keep the game in check with no errors and no runners left on base.
- Bayleigh Borden (P): She threw a complete 7-inning game. Borden limited the opposing offense to just 4 runs, demonstrating solid control and the ability to get out of jams.
