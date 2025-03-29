Softball Defeated By Concordia

AD

Game 1: Schreiner hitters faced a tough loss in today’s game, failing to generate any runs and ending the game with a 0-8 defeat. Despite the loss, a few standout performances provided some bright spots for the team.

Kendall Lippold (CF) : Lippold was the most consistent hitter, going 2-for-2 with two singles. Her performance was key in generating any offensive momentum for the team. With no strikeouts and no runners left on base, she showed discipline at the plate and made solid contact throughout the game.

Cambryn Holloway (RF): Holloway also stood out by collecting 1 hit in 2 at-bats. While she wasn’t able to bring in any runs, she kept the offensive pressure alive and contributed to the team’s limited offensive success.

Game 2: The Schreiner hitter struggled offensively in today’s matchup, falling short with a 0-4 loss. Despite their best efforts, the team was unable to generate enough offense, finishing with only 4 hits across 23 at-bats.