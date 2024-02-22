Softball Drops Double-Header Against Belhaven University

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their road non-conference double-header against Belhaven University.

The Mountaineers remained in Jackson, Mississippi, for their road non-conference matchup against the Blazers from Belhaven University

Schreiner moved to 1-7 overall on the season after dropping both games of their double-header against the Blazers.

Game 1 SCH 0 – BEL 5

Belhaven opened the series by jumping out in front early with two runs scored in the first inning and then added three more unanswered runs in the fifth inning, all while holding the Mountaineers scoreless through all seven innings.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman (Sophomore / Angleton, TX) who was credited with the loss after throwing 6 complete innings and giving up 5 runs on 30 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 2 2 BEL 2 3 X 5 6

Box Score

Game 2 SCH 1 – BEL 6

The second game of the series was unfortunately more of the same, as the Blazers got out to another early lead and held the Mountaineers scoreless through 6 innings. Schreiner would put a run on the board late in the 7th inning, but it would be too little too late at that point as Belhaven came away with the victory.

Leading the effort at the plate was Alyssa Gonzales (Sophomore / Bay City, TX) who went 2-3.

In the circle, it was Amanda Pollock (Sophomore / Alvin, TX) who was credited with the loss after throwing 4.1 innings and giving up 5 runs on 22 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 1 1 5 BEL 1 1 1 3 X 6 11

Box Score

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue non-conference play with a trip to Alpine, Texas, for a non-conference matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.

Schedule