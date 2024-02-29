Softball Drops Double-Header Against Hardin-Simmons

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their home double-header against Hardin-Simmons University.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University

Schreiner fell to 1-11 overall on the season after dropping their first game against the Cowgirls 11-1 and their second game 10-6.

Game 1 SCH 1 – HSU 11

Hardin-Simmons got the game started with eight unanswered runs scored through the first four innings before scoring three more in the fifth and forcing a run rule to come into play after the Mountaineers only put one run on the board, brining the game to an early conclusion.

In the circle, it was Isabella Gutierrez (Senior / Devine, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.0 innings and giving up 5 runs on 18 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 R H E HSU 3 1 4 3 11 15 2 SCH 1 1 3 1

Game 2 SCH 6 – HSU 10

The second game of the series was much more competitive as the Mountaineers were the first to score and take the lead in the 3rd inning. Unfortunately, their lead wouldn’t hold as an offensive explosion from Hardin-Simmons in the 6th inning put them too far ahead for Schreiner to come back from.

Leading the effort at the plate for Schreiner was Bridgette Montes (Senior / Burleson, TX) who went 4-5 with a double and 3 RBI.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 5.1 innings and giving up 4 runs on 25 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HSU 2 6 2 10 13 3 SCH 2 1 1 2 6 12 2

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue non-conference play with a double-header against Lewis & Clark College.

