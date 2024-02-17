Softball Drops Double-Header Against Houston-Victoria

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their home non-conference double-header against the University of Houston-Victoria.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Jaguars from the University of Houston-Victoria.

Schreiner fell to 0-4 over all on the season after losing both games of their double-header against the Jaguars.

Game 1 SCH 1 – UHV 5

The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead after scoring 4 unanswered runs through the first two innings. Schreiner would respond with a run scored in the fifth inning off an RBI from freshman, Kimberlie Perez, who sent Ky Kusak home with a single, cutting the deficit down to three. However, it would be too little too late for the Mountaineers as Houston-Victoria went on to score another run of their own in the sixth and win the game 5-1.

In the circle, it was sophomore, Amanda Pollock, who was credited with the loss after throwing 1.2 innings and giving up 4 runs on 13 batters faced, moving her to 0-2 on the season. Also making an appearance in the circle was senior transfer, Isabella Gutierrez, who pitched 5.1 innings and only gave up 1 run and 2 hits on 20 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E UHV 5 0 0 0 2 2 8 17 23 5 SCH 0 0 2 3 2 0 1 8 13 2

Game 2 SCH 8 – UHV 17

The second game of the series also got out to a hot start for the Jaguars as they put up 5 runs in the first inning. However, Schreiner would respond with 2 runs scored in the third and 3 runs scored in the fourth, tying the game up 5-5 heading into the fifth inning. The fifth inning would bring two more runs scored by both sides as the game then went into the sixth inning tied at 7-7. Unfortunately, that is where the wheels would fall off for Schreiner. The Jaguars would go on to score 2 more runs in the sixth inning and then put the game away with 8 runs scored in the seventh inning.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance at the plate from senior, Yadira Lopez, who went 4-5 with a RBI. Also with a strong performance was Kimberlie Perez who went 3-5 with 2 RBI, Laci Silva who went 2-4 with 3 RBI, and Kendall Lippold who went 2-5 with a RBI.

In the circle, it was freshman, Celina Marchan, who was credited with the loss after throwing for 6.0 innings and giving up 10 runs on 34 batters faced, moving her to 0-1 on the season. Also making an appearance in the circle was Reece Hall who pitched 0.2 innings and Bayleigh Borden who pitched 0.1 innings.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head out on the road as they continue non-conference play with a trip to Jackson, Mississippi, to take on Millsaps College in a two-game series.

