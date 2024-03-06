Softball Drops Double-Header Against Lewis & Clark

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their home non-conference double-header against Lewis & Clark College 10-5, 5-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against the Pioneers from Lewis & Clark College.

Schreiner fell to 1-15 overall on the season after dropping both games against the Pioneers.

Game 1 SCH 5 – LCC 10

The Mountaineers would jump out to an early, scoring three runs in the first inning, but unfortunately, their lead wouldn’t last as the Pioneers went on to score eight more runs and held Schreiner to just two more runs scored.

In the circle, it was Isabella Gutierrez (Senior / Devine, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 2.1 innings and giving up 4 runs on 14 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E LCC 2 2 4 2 10 11 2 SCH 3 1 1 5 10 3

Box Score

Game 2 SCH 1 – LCC 5

The second game of the series was another impressive defensive performance from the Pioneers as Lewis & Clark College held Schreiner to just one run scored.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 5.0 innings and giving up 4 runs on 25 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E LCC 2 3 5 9 SCH 1 1 4 1

Box Score

Up Next

The Mountaineers will continue non-conference play as they head to San Antonio, Texas, for a double-header matchup against Our Lady of the Lake University.

Schedule