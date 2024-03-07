Softball Drops Double-Header Against Our Lady of the Lake

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their road non-conference double-header against Our Lady of the Lake University 9-1, 8-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for their road non-conference double-header matchup against the Saints from Our Lady of the Lake University.

Schreiner fell to 1-15 overall on the season after dropping both games against the Saints.

Game 1 SCH 1 – OLLU 9

The Mountaineers opened the series struggling at the plate as they were held to just five hits and one run through five innings played.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 1.0 innings and giving up 6 runs on 11 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 R H E SCH 1 1 5 2 OLLU 4 2 3 9 9

Game 2 SCH 0 – OLLU 8

The second game of the series was more of the same as the Saints shutout Schreiner through six innings played.

In the circle, it was Amanda Pollock (Sophomore / Alvin, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 4.0 innings and giving up 5 runs on 24 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E SCH 1 2 OLLU 1 1 5 1 8 12 1

Up Next

The Mountaineers will travel to San Antonio, Texas, to open up Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) play with a matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

