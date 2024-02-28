Softball Drops Double-Header Against Sul Ross State University

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their road double-header against Sul Ros State University.

The Mountaineers traveled to Alpine, Texas, for their road non-conference double-header against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.

Schreiner fell to 1-9 overall on the season after dropping two close games against the Lobos on the road.

Game 1 SCH 3 – SRS 5

Sul Ross State jumped out to an early lead with four runs scored in the 1st inning. Schreiner did respond with three runs scored in the following inning, but unfortunately it would not be enough as the Lobos shut them out or the remainder of the game.

Leading the effort at the plate was Bridgette Montes (Senior / Burleson, TX) who finished 2-4 with 2 RBI.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching six innings and giving up 5 runs on 28 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 3 3 5 1 SRS 4 1 X 5 9

Game 2 SCH 2 – SRS 3

The second game of the series was similar to the first as the Lobos built an early 3 run lead through the first three innings. Schreiner would get on the board in the 5th inning with 2 runs scored, but it would not be enough as Sul Ross State University came away with the win.

Leading the effort again at the plate was Bridgette Montes who finished 2-4.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman (Sophomore / Angleton, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching three innings and giving up 3 runs on 18 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 2 2 4 1 SRS 1 2 X 3 7 1

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University.

