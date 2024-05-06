Softball Drops Series Against Centenary College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost all three games of their road conference series against Centenary College.

The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Ladies from Centenary College.

Schreiner fell to 2-23 overall and 1-8 in SCAC play after losing all three games on the road against the Ladies.

Game 1 SCH 0 – CEN 8

Centenary opened the series with an offensive explosion as they forced a run rule to be called in the 6th inning after scoring eight runs and holding the Mountaineers to just three hits and zero runs.

In the circle, it was Isabella Gutierrez (Senior / Devine, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 3.1 innings and giving up 4 runs on 18 batters faced.

Game 2 SCH 0 – CEN 5

The second game of the series was a similar story to the first, as Centenary College held the Mountaineers scoreless again and only gave up four hits through seven innings of play.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong effort at the plate from Lindsey Hues (Freshman / Willis, TX) who went 2-2 and totaled half of the Mountaineers hits.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 4.1 innings and giving up 4 runs on 21 batters faced.

Game 3 SCH 1 – CEN 5

In the final game of the series, Schreiner was finally able to put a run on the board, but unfortunately, it would not be enough as the Centenary Ladies were active again from the plate, scoring five runs through seven innings.

In the circle, it was Ky Kusak (Sophomore / La Salle, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 4.1 innings and giving up 4 runs on 24 batters faced.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

