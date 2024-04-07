Softball Drops Series Against Texas Lutheran University

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost all three games of their home conference series against Texas Lutheran University.

The Mountaineers were at home for their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Schreiner fell to 2-26 overall and 1-11 in SCAC play after getting swept at home by Texas Lutheran.

Game 1 SCH 1 – TLU 11

Texas Lutheran opened up the series with a strong offensive display as they forced a run rule in just 5 innings of play.

Leading the effort at the plate for the Mountaineers was Mikenzie Miller (Sophomore / Pflugerville, TX) who went 2-2 with a double.

In the circle, it was Isabella Gutierrez (Senior / Devine, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 0.2 innings and giving up 8 runs on 12 batters faced.

Game 2 SCH 2 – TLU 11

The second game of the series was a similar story, as the Bulldogs forced another run rule to come into play after just 5 innings of play.

Leading the effort at the plate for the Mountaineers was Ky Kusak (Sophomore / La Salle, TX) who went 1-2 with a double and 2 RBI.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 1.2 innings and giving up 6 runs on 14 batters faced.

Game 3 SCH 2 – TLU 11

The series closed with the first complete game played of the weekend as Schreiner forced the game to be played through all seven innings.

Leading the effort at the plate for the Mountaineers was Bridgette Montes (Senior / Burleson, TX) who went 2-3 with a double.

In the circle, it was Amanda Pollock (Sophomore / Alvin, TX) who was credited with the loss after pitching 2.1 innings and giving up 3 runs on 13 batters faced.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

