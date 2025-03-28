Softball Falls In Game 1 Against Concordia

AD

In a tough matchup, Schreiner Softball fell to Concordia with a final score of 9-1. The Mountaineers struggled to find their rhythm offensively, with the lone run coming courtesy of Cambryn Holloway, who drove in the team’s only run.

In terms of individual performances, Breyanna Jones stood out, going 1-for-1 with two walks, while Kendall Lippold added a hit and a solid effort in center field. Cambryn Holloway also made her presence felt with a single and an RBI. Lindsey Hues and Anyssia Mendoza contributed with one hit each, but overall, the team couldn’t break through against Concordia’s pitching.

Mountaineers are back at it tomorrow against Concordia in a double header starting at noon.

Concordia (Texas) at Schreiner – March 28, 2025 – 6:00 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University