    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Softball Falls In Game 1 Against Concordia

todayMarch 28, 2025

In a tough matchup, Schreiner Softball fell to Concordia with a final score of 9-1. The Mountaineers struggled to find their rhythm offensively, with the lone run coming courtesy of Cambryn Holloway, who drove in the team’s only run.

In terms of individual performances, Breyanna Jones stood out, going 1-for-1 with two walks, while Kendall Lippold added a hit and a solid effort in center field. Cambryn Holloway also made her presence felt with a single and an RBI. Lindsey Hues and Anyssia Mendoza contributed with one hit each, but overall, the team couldn’t break through against Concordia’s pitching.

Mountaineers are back at it tomorrow against Concordia in a double header starting at noon. 

Concordia (Texas) at Schreiner – March 28, 2025 – 6:00 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University

Written by: Schreiner University

