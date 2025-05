AD

Posted: Apr 15, 2025

Mountaineers lose a tough series to a top 10 TLU team. Breyanna Jones led the team with hits in the series with 3. Ultimately the Mountaineer hitting couldn’t overcome the dominate TLU pitching staff.

The Mountaineers fall to 7-28 overall and 4-20 in SCAC play. Mountaineers look to bounce back this weekend in a road contest vs Southwestern starting Friday at 6:00 PM