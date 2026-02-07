Softball Goes 1-3 On The Weekend

AD

SOUTHWESTERN

Schreiner dropped game one despite a strong offensive showing, pushing across nine runs in the opening contest.

Jeniffer Romero led the Mountaineers at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Isabel Moreno and Sarah Almazan each added RBI hits of their own. Romy Nunez was perfect in her two at-bats, driving in a pair of runs, and Sybohney Segura chipped in an RBI as part of Schreiner’s balanced attack.

Zoe Salinas crossed the plate twice, and Payton Eubanks-Smith and Elizabeth Garcia each scored to keep the Mountaineers within striking distance throughout the game. Schreiner collected timely hits up and down the lineup but was unable to slow the opponent’s offense enough to swing the momentum.

Schreiner came up short in game two, as the Mountaineers were limited offensively and unable to generate enough momentum at the plate.

Cambryn Holloway recorded Schreiner’s lone multi-position spark, going 1-for-1 in her appearance, while Payton Eubanks-Smith and Zoe Salinas each added base hits to account for the Mountaineers’ offense. Schreiner put runners on base but struggled to capitalize, leaving a pair of runners stranded.

In the circle, Briannah Mejias, Olivia Montoya, and Kearsten White combined pitching duties, working to keep the game within reach despite limited run support. Schreiner continued to compete defensively, but the lack of timely hits proved costly as the Mountaineers dropped the second game of the doubleheader.

UMHB

chreiner opened the series against UMHB with a 3–0 victory in game one, leaning on timely hitting and a complete team effort.

Anyssia Mendoza powered the Mountaineers offensively, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Gracie Rue and Isabel Moreno each delivered run-scoring hits, while Payton Eubanks-Smith and Zoe Salinas crossed the plate to account for Schreiner’s three runs.

Jeniffer Romero and Sarah Almazan added base hits to keep pressure on the UMHB defense, as the Mountaineers totaled eight hits in the contest. Schreiner capitalized on opportunities, plating runs in key moments to build and protect the lead.

In the circle, Mendoza also anchored the Mountaineers defensively, holding UMHB scoreless to secure the shutout and give Schreiner a strong start to the matchup.

Schreiner was unable to complete the sweep in game two against UMHB, falling in the series finale after a hard-fought effort.

The Mountaineers battled throughout the contest but struggled to string together timely hits, leaving several opportunities on base. Schreiner continued to compete defensively and worked to keep the game within reach, but UMHB capitalized on key moments to gain separation.

Despite the setback in game two, Schreiner showed resilience across the doubleheader, opening the matchup with a shutout win and continuing to build momentum moving forward.