AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Softball Loses Series VS Trinity

todayApril 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Game 1: Schreiner’s offense struggled to generate much momentum, leading to a tough loss. The team only managed to collect 7 hits over the course of the game, but unfortunately, couldn’t turn those opportunities into runs, leaving a total of 5 runners stranded on base.

  • Anyssia Mendoza had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-3, though unable to drive in any runs.

  • Abigail Sliman came through with a couple of key hits, finishing 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs, including a crucial hit that brought in the team’s only runs.

Game 2: Schreiner’s offense struggled to find any rhythm in their loss today, managing just 6 hits and leaving 5 runners stranded on base.

  • Abigail Sliman was the standout performer at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving in the team’s only RBI. She was the lone bright spot in an otherwise quiet offensive effort.

  • Anyssia Mendoza, contributed a hit 

  • Brinley Smith collected a hit in 2 at-bats

Game 3: Schreiner came up short in the rubber match 7-0 

  • Brinley Smith led the offense with a solid 1-for-3 performance, staying consistent and getting on base.

  • Kendall Lippold also came through with a hit in 2 at-bats, showing good patience at the plate.

  • Ky Kusak added another hit to the lineup, keeping the offense alive with a solid performance.

The Mountaineers fall to 7-25 overall and 4-17 in SCAC play. The Mountaineers travel to Seguin next weekend to take on TLU

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%