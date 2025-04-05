Softball Loses Series VS Trinity

AD

Game 1: Schreiner’s offense struggled to generate much momentum, leading to a tough loss. The team only managed to collect 7 hits over the course of the game, but unfortunately, couldn’t turn those opportunities into runs, leaving a total of 5 runners stranded on base.

Anyssia Mendoza had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-3, though unable to drive in any runs.

Abigail Sliman came through with a couple of key hits, finishing 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs, including a crucial hit that brought in the team’s only runs.

Game 2: Schreiner’s offense struggled to find any rhythm in their loss today, managing just 6 hits and leaving 5 runners stranded on base.

Abigail Sliman was the standout performer at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving in the team’s only RBI. She was the lone bright spot in an otherwise quiet offensive effort.

Anyssia Mendoza , contributed a hit

Brinley Smith collected a hit in 2 at-bats

Game 3: Schreiner came up short in the rubber match 7-0

Brinley Smith led the offense with a solid 1-for-3 performance, staying consistent and getting on base.

Kendall Lippold also came through with a hit in 2 at-bats, showing good patience at the plate.

Ky Kusak added another hit to the lineup, keeping the offense alive with a solid performance.

The Mountaineers fall to 7-25 overall and 4-17 in SCAC play. The Mountaineers travel to Seguin next weekend to take on TLU