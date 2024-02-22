Softball Splits Double-Header Against Millsaps College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team split their road non-conference double-header against Millsaps College.

The Mountaineers traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, for their non-conference double-header against the Majors from Millsaps College.

Schreiner moved to 1-7 overall on the season after splitting their series with the Majors.

Game 1 SCH 5 – MIL 6

Millsaps opened the series with a dramatic walk-off win as they scored the go-ahead run on their last out in the bottom of the 7th inning. After falling behind early, Schreiner rallied to tie the game up with five unanswered runs scored through three innings. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers couldn’t get the game to extras, as the Majors pulled off win in the final frame of play.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance at the plate from Kendall Lippold (Sophomore / Richmond, TX) who led the batting lineup going 2-4 with an RBI.

In the circle, it was Amanda Pollock (Sophomore / Alvin, TX) who was credited with the loss after giving up 3 runs through 5.1 innings and facing 24 batters.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SCH 1 4 5 7 1 MIL 3 2 1 6 7 1

Game 2 SCH 10 – MIL 1

Schreiner got back on track to close out the series as they forced a run rule in the 6th inning and finished with 15 hits and 10 runs.

Leading the Mountaineers at the plate was Bridgette Montes (Senior / Burleson, TX) who went 3-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI, and Kimberlie Perez (Freshman / San Antonio, TX) who went 3-4 with a home run and 2 RBI. Also, with a strong performance was Yadira Lopez (Senior / Kingsville, TX) went 2-3 with 1 double and 2 RBI.

In the circle, it was Celina Marchan (Freshman / Port Isabel, TX) who was credited with the win after throwing six complete innings and only giving up 6 hits and 1 run on 24 batters faced.

1 2 3 4 5 6 R H E SCH 1 2 4 3 10 15 1 MIL 1 1 6 1

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain in Jackson, Mississippi, as they continue non-conference play with a trip up the road for a double-header against the Blazers from Belhaven University.

