Softball Splits Opening Day Doubleheader

KERRVILLE, Texas — Schreiner University fell in Game One despite a balanced offensive effort, as the Mountaineers collected eight hits and worked three walks but were unable to generate timely runs.

Cambryn Holloway led the way offensively, going 1-for-3 with run, a walk, and an RBI while scoring one run. Sarah Almazan added a strong performance at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Romy Nunez reached base four times, going 2-for-2 with two walks.

Jeniffer Romero and Zoe Salinas each crossed the plate for Schreiner, while Isabel Moreno added a hit and scored a run. Isabella Stewart-Munoz chipped in with a single, and the Mountaineers showed patience throughout the lineup, drawing walks and putting pressure on the defense.

Schreiner University responded in a big way in Game Two, earning an 8–0 victory behind a dominant pitching performance and a balanced offensive attack to split the doubleheader.

Jeniffer Romero set the tone at the top of the lineup, scoring three runs and reaching base three times with a hit and two walks. Sarah Almazan delivered a standout performance, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Romy Nunez added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

Zoe Salinas contributed a key two-RBI hit, and Anyssia Mendoza helped her own cause with an RBI. Isabel Moreno and Payton Eubanks-Smith each added hits as Schreiner totaled nine hits in the win.

In the circle, Mendoza was untouchable, tossing a complete-game shutout to earn her first win of the season. The right-hander allowed just one hit, struck out 16, and walked one over six innings, facing the minimum for much of the contest.