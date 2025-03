AD

Posted: Mar 08, 2025

The mountaineer softball team put up an offensive clinic this weekend against Austin College. The Mountaineers put up 28 runs in three games on there way to sweeping Austin.

Austin at Schreiner – March 7, 2025 – 6:00 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University

Austin at Schreiner – March 8, 2025 – 12:00 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University

Austin at Schreiner – March 8, 2025 – 2:30 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University