Posted: Mar 16, 2025

The Mountaineers win the weekend series vs the Howard Payne Yellowjackets. Both Mountaineer wins were won on walkoff bunts by Ky Kusak and Breyanna Jones. Anyissia Mendoza was dominanint in the circle all weekend. She tallied her new career high in strikeouts with 14.

Howard Payne at Schreiner – March 13, 2025 – 1:00 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University

Howard Payne at Schreiner – March 13, 2025 – 3:30 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University

Howard Payne at Schreiner – March 14, 2025 – 1:00 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University