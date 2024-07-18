AD
Solo albums from Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to be revisited with new reissues

todayJuly 18, 2024

Rhino Records

New music from Rush doesn’t seem likely to happen, but the band’s fans will soon get another chance to enjoy the first-ever solo albums from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group’s surviving members, Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee. The solo albums, Lifeson’s Victor and Lee’s My Favourite Headache, are set to be re-released on Aug 9. 

Lifeson’s Victor, which came out in January 1996, features guest appearances by PrimusLes Claypool, Edwin from I Mother Earth and more. It will be released digitally and on CD, and will also be getting its first-ever vinyl release, completely remixed by Lifeson. The vinyl edition includes four instrumental tracks that fans could previously only get on the rocker’s website.

There will even be a special limited-edition two-LP ruby translucent vinyl, limited to 1,000 copies, featuring an autographed lithograph by Lifeson. It is available only as a Rush Backstage exclusive.

Lee’s My Favourite Headache, originally released in November 2000, features guest appearances by Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Our Lady Peace‘s Jeremy Taggart. It will also be released on CD, as well as on two-LP blue/green vinyl, marking the first time it’s been available on vinyl since a 2019 limited-edition Record Store Day release. The vinyl edition also includes two instrumental tracks. 

Both Victor and My Favourite Headache are available for preorder now.

Written by: ABC News

