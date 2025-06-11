‘Someone Like Me’: Rod Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster to share her story in autobiography

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Back in 2012, Rod Stewart published Rod: The Autobiography, in which he detailed his life in the fast late as a global rock star. Fans will soon be able to get a slightly different take on the last 25 years of his life — from his wife.

Penny Lancaster is Rod’s third wife, the mother of his two youngest children and a celebrity in her own right in the U.K. She’ll publish her autobiography, Someone Like Me, on Sept. 25.

Announcing the book on Instagram, she writes, “At times I’ve felt alone and overwhelmed by some of the most difficult experiences I’ve had, but I’ve found that delving deeper and sharing these moments has not only helped me, it’s also had a positive impact on others.”

According to the publisher, Penny’s memoir details her struggles, including being bullied at school due to undiagnosed dyslexia, being the victim of a sexual assault as a young girl, undergoing IVF treatment, supporting loved ones — including Rod — through cancer diagnoses, and dealing with depression and menopause.

The book also covers her family life with Rod, and her efforts to promote women’s health and safety, including her work as a special constable for the City of London Police.

Rod was previously married to Alanna Stewart and Rachel Hunter; in addition to his children with them, he has kids from two other relationships. All together, he’s the father of eight kids and often credits Penny for working to bring the family together for celebrations and holidays.