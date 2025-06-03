AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘Something’ that makes Miley ‘Beautiful’? Salmon sperm

todayJune 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Columbia Records

Talk about going to extremes for Something Beautiful: Miley Cyrus has hopped on the latest crazy-sounding beauty bandwagon.

People reports that during a surprise performance at New York City’s Carlyle Hotel on June 2, Miley revealed that she’s tried “that salmon sperm.” Salmon sperm facials have been touted by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and the Kardashians. Supposedly, the ingredient improves skin hydration and texture and minimizes wrinkles, but the treatment hasn’t been approved by the FDA.

According to People, Miley said, “[It] tastes strange, but my skin looks good.” She then clarified, “I didn’t mean to drink it. It’s just like a whole mask.”

She joked, “I never met the salmon. It came pre-packaged. I don’t even know if it is what it says it is. I don’t know, but I do feel like my skin’s looking good.”

At the hotel, Miley sang two songs from her new album, Something Beautiful — “More to Lose” and “Easy Lover” — as well as “Flowers.”

In other Miley news, she’s going to do a record signing and performance on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET at New York City’s Rough Trade Below record store.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%