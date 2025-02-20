AD
Buck Country Music News

Something’s about to ‘Happen’ to Russell Dickerson

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Russell Dickerson‘s dropping a new track, “Happen to Me,” on Friday.

“Y’all been asking for it so… ‘HAPPEN TO ME’ THIS FRIDAY!!!!” Russell announced on social media.

The “She Likes It” singer also teased an Instagram Reel of the “Happen to Me” video, which features him bopping and singing along to the upbeat love song wearing just a tank top and shorts in the snow.

“Just over here practicing for summer….. TWO MORE DAYS!!!!” Russell captioned his Reel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, “Bones” is Russell’s current single and is in the top 40 of the country charts.

To catch Russell on his upcoming Russellmania Tour, visit russelldickerson.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

