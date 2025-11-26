AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Son of Jackson Browne dies at age 52

todayNovember 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ethan Browne and dad Jackson Browne during “Raising Helen” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Singer/songwriter Jackson Browne’s eldest son, Ethan Browne, has died, according to a statement posted on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s website.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” read the statement. “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Ethan Zane Browne, a model and actor, was 52. At the age of 6 months, he appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone with his dad. His mother Phyllis died by suicide in 1976.

Browne has one other son, Ryan Browne, with his second wife, model Lynne Sweeney, who he married in 1981. They divorced in 1983.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%