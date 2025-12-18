AD
Songs by Alex Warren, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga among Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2025

todayDecember 18, 2025

Background
Former President Barack Obama moderates a conversation during the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama has released the annual year-end list of his favorite music, movies and books, once again showing off his eclectic musical taste.

Among his favorite songs were Chappell Roan‘s foray into country music, “The Giver,” Alex Warren‘s #1 hit “Ordinary” and Lady Gaga‘s Grammy-nominated track “Abracadabra.” He also mentioned Olivia Dean‘s “Nice to Each Other” and “Luther” by SZA and Kendrick LamarDrake‘s “Nokia” also made the cut for anyone accusing him of taking sides in the Kendrick/Drake rivalry.

Obama’s list spans genres, including K-pop with “Jump” by BLACKPINK  and jazz via Laufey‘s “Silver Lining.” He even nods to classic rock with “Faithless,” an archival track pal Bruce Springsteen released earlier this year as part of a box set. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

