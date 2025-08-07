AD
Rev Rock Report

Songs by Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Green Day & more featured on ﻿’Madden NFL 26﻿’ soundtrack

todayAugust 7, 2025

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ABC/Randy Holmes

Songs by artists including Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Green Day are featured on the soundtrack for Madden NFL 26, the latest edition in the long-running football video game series.

Among the included tracks are the Foos’ “The Pretender,” LP’s “The Emptiness Machine” and Green Day’s “Basket Case,” as well songs by Twenty One Pilots, Rage Against the Machine, 311, Beastie Boys, Bush, Blur, Franz Ferdinand, Judas Priest, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Mammoth, Megadeth, Shinedown, The Killers, The Warning, Weezer and Wolfmother.

Additionally, you’ll be able to hear snippets of such songs as The White Stripes‘ “Seven Nation Army,” Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Give It Away” and Metallica‘s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” in the virtual football stadiums while playing games.

﻿Madden NFL 26 ﻿will be released Aug. 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

