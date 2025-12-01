AD
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028

todayDecember 1, 2025

Sonic The Hedgehog attends the family screening of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 27, 2022, in London, England. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paramount has added a couple of new movies to its release schedule.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, as well as a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will arrive to cinemas in 2028, ABC Audio has learned.

The currently untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has grabbed the Nov. 17, 2028, date for its release, while a similarly untitled “Sonic Universe Event Film” has nabbed Dec. 22, 2028.

Additionally, the studio announced it plans to rerelease the original Top Gun in theaters on May 13, 2026, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Plot details for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic films are being kept under wraps. Producer Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the former. He’s best known for the popular live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy starring Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robitnik.

This upcoming Sonic film is different from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set for release on March 19, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

