AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Sony adds ‘Spider-Man 4’ to 2026 release schedule

todayOctober 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Sony Pictures has quietly added a fourth Spider-Man film to its updated release schedule: It will swing into theaters July 24, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While the movie that will star Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero doesn’t have an official title, its director was confirmed to be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Spider-Man films starring Holland are a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney. 

On the promotional circuit for his new nonalcoholic beer brand BERO, Holland confirmed to Good Morning America he’s read the script.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

The last in Holland’s trilogy, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starred Holland’s girlfriend, Zendaya, as M.J., Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, as well as heroes and villains from Spidey movies past, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew GarfieldWillem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Maxwell Dillon/Electro and Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock.

The film was a smash, making $1.95 billion at the box office, the seventh-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%