AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Sophie Turner responds to getting mom-shamed for attending Oasis concert

todayAugust 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Olga Gasnier/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is responding to a critic who mom-shamed her.

The actress, who shares daughters Willa Jonas and Delphine Jonas with ex-husband Joe Jonas, defended herself in a response to an Instagram comment on her post about attending an Oasis concert.

Turner shared memories from her evening at the Oasis concert to her Instagram. The post included everything from concert videos and pictures of her smiling with friends to a photo of her kissing a poster of Oasis member Liam Gallagher.

“Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis,” Turner captioned her post.

One Instagram user commented, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

While several fans defended Turner in the comments section, the actress responded to the user herself.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” Turner wrote. “So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

The response garnered support from fans of Turner.

“Queen of the North and of The Comebacks,” a fan commented, while another addressed the double standard involved, writing, “Would you say this to Joe?”

Turner married Jonas in 2019. The latter filed for divorce in September 2023, with the pair reaching a settlement in September 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%