Rev Rock Report

Soundgarden alias Nudedragons to perform at upcoming Seattle benefit show

todayDecember 4, 2024

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Nudedragons, an alias previously used by Soundgarden, are set to perform at an upcoming Seattle benefit concert.

The show, dubbed SMooCH, takes place Dec. 14 and raises money for the Seattle Children’s Hospital. The SMooCH website teases that “Nudedragons will be returning to the stage … for the first time in 14+ years” for a “brief encore performance,” which will feature guest vocals from Seattle musician Shaina Shepherd.

Soundgarden last performed as Nudedragons in 2010, which marked their first reunion show since breaking up in 1997.

Presumably, the lineup for the SMooCH performance will include surviving members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd. Frontman Chris Cornell died in 2017.

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan is also on the bill.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

