AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Soundgarden reflects on connection to ‘Spinal Tap’ in tribute to Rob Reiner

todayDecember 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Soundgarden at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Soundgarden has shared a tribute to late director Rob Reiner while reflecting on their connection to his film This Is Spinal Tap.

The beloved mockumentary was about a fictional band called Spinal Tap, which went on tour for real in 1984 after the film came out earlier that year. The tour concluded in Soundgarden’s hometown of Seattle, where the Tap left behind a giant skull that they’d been traveling with.

Pearl Jam‘s Jeff Ament accessed the prop, repaired it, and provided it to Soundgarden for their show at the Seattle Bumbershoot Festival of 1990!” Soundgarden shares in an Instagram post.

The post also includes an excerpt from Reiner’s book A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap, in which actor Michael McKean, who plays Tap frontman David St. Hubbins, claims that “Spinal Tap invented grunge” by leaving the skull behind in Seattle.

“Did Spinal Tap invent grunge?” Soundgarden writes. “Well, Rob Reiner did warm our hearts and make us laugh with his stories and characters. Their charm, wit and insight certainly gave inspiration to the genre and to generations that followed.”

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested for murder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%