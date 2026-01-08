AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’ coming in February

todayJanuary 8, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Cover of ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (Legacy Recordings)

Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis Presley documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, is set to open in theaters in February, and it will be accompanied by a new soundtrack.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature 27 recordings heard in the film, along with updated mixes of live performances, new remixes and two new medleys. One of those medleys, “Wearin’ That Night Life Look,” is out now via digital outlets. It features portions of four Elvis songs: “Wearin’ That Loved On Look,” “Night Life,” “I, John” and “Let Yourself Go.”

“We were constantly asking ourselves, what would Elvis do if he were around?” Luhrmann says of the medleys. “How might he experiment, where might he go? He was always a musical searcher, looking for different flavors and sounds.”

The soundtrack will be released digitally and on CD on Feb. 20. It will also be released as a two-LP vinyl on April 24, along with two colored variants: red marble, available exclusively at Graceland, and translucent orange and yellow vinyl, available on Amazon.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert features never-before-seen performances, unheard interview recordings and restored rarities from The King, including long-lost footage from his 1970s Las Vegas residency. It opens Feb. 20 in IMAX for a one-week exclusive engagement, before opening everywhere Feb. 27. IMAX tickets are on ﻿sale now.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%