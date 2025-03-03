‘South Park’ anniversary concert, featuring Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, to be released in April

Mercury Studios

In April 2022, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson took part in two concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of Comedy Central’s South Park and now those shows are set to be released as a three-LP vinyl set.

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert, dropping April 18, was recorded Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, 2022, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Lee and Lifeson performed the A Farewell to Kings track “Closer to the Heart” at the shows, marking the duo’s first performances together since the 2020 death of their drummer, Neil Peart.

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert was previously released in April 2024 as a limited-edition “towelle blue” vinyl for Record Store Day. The set also features performances by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Primus, ﻿who recorded the theme song for the series, and Ween.

The album is available for preorder now.