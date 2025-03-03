AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘South Park’ anniversary concert, featuring Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, to be released in April

todayMarch 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mercury Studios

In April 2022, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson took part in two concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of Comedy Central’s South Park and now those shows are set to be released as a three-LP vinyl set.

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert, dropping April 18, was recorded Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, 2022, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Lee and Lifeson performed the A Farewell to Kings track “Closer to the Heart” at the shows, marking the duo’s first performances together since the 2020 death of their drummer, Neil Peart.

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert was previously released in April 2024 as a limited-edition “towelle blue” vinyl for Record Store Day. The set also features performances by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Primus, ﻿who recorded the theme song for the series, and Ween.

The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%