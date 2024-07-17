AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Special counsel files notice of appeal in Trump’s classified documents case

todayJuly 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Jack Smith on Wednesday filed an official notice of appeal of Judge Aileen Cannon’s order dismissing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

Judge Cannon, in a surprising ruling Monday, dismissed the case on the grounds that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional because he was not appointed by the president or confirmed by Congress.

Wednesday’s filing by Smith indicated that he will appeal the decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Representatives with the special counsel’s office said they would not be commenting further.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

Trump has denied all charges.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%