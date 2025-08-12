AD
Rev Rock Report

Special IMAX screening of ‘Spinal Tap’ sequel will feature Q&A with band and director

todayAugust 12, 2025

Imax screening poste for ‘Spinal Tap: II: The End Continues/Courtesy of IMAX

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the sequel to 1984’s mockumentary This is Spinal Tap, is hitting theaters Sept. 12, but some fans will get a chance to see it a couple days early thanks to a very special IMAX screening.

Dubbed the On, Off, and Around the Record Live Event, the screening will include an exclusive Q&A with director Rob Reiner, in character as documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi. He’ll be joined by Spinal Tap band members David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls aka Michael McKeanChristopher Guest and Harry Shearer, respectively.

The event will be held Sept. 10 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and will stream live in theaters across the country.

Tickets are on sale now.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartneyElton JohnGarth BooksRed Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad SmithMetallica‘s Lars Ulrich and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

