Rev Rock Report

Special Los Angeles screening of The Zombies’ documentary, featuring Colin Blunstone, to be streamed

todayJuly 16, 2025

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The ZombiesColin Blunstone has been out on the road supporting the band’s documentary, Hung Up On a Dream, and teaming up with the film’s director, Robert Schwartzman, for some very special screenings. Now one of those screenings is going to be streamed live for fans.

The one-night-only global livestream on Veeps will take fans into The Bellwether in Los Angeles on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a screening of the film. It will be followed by a Q&A with Blunstone and Schwartzman, and an acoustic performance from Blunstone and Schwartzman’s band, Rooney.

“Watching Hung Up on a Dream for the first time, I left in awe at what Robert had achieved—and also exhausted after reliving every heartbeat of The Zombies’ career,” said Blunstone. “It’s deeply moving, and I’m thrilled we get to share that journey with fans around the world in such a personal setting.”

Tickets for the livestream are available now at Veeps.com.

In addition to the screening at The Bellwether, Blunstone and Schwartzman have two special screenings coming up. They’ll be in Detroit on Wednesday and San Francisco on Friday. Info on tickets can be found at TheZombiesMusic.com.

Written by: ABC News

