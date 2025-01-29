Spend Valentine’s Day weekend with Mariah Carey — and help LA wildfire victims, too

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation

You and Mariah Carey belong together — especially if it means helping young victims of the deadly LA wildfires.

Through the charity auction website Fandiem, Mariah is giving away a Valentine’s trip to meet her in Las Vegas and see her residency show, The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Proceeds will go to Altadena Girls Fire Recovery to help teenage girls who were victims of the Eaton Fire, which destroyed their community on Jan. 8.

The trip includes round-trip travel to Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations for two, tickets to her show on Feb. 15, a preshow reception, merch, VIP gift items, a photo opportunity with Mariah and a ride-share voucher.

As always with Fandiem, the more money you donate, the more entries you’ll get for the contest. If you give 10 bucks, you’ll get 100 entries. Give $50 and you’ll receive 1,000 entries, and so on.

The donations will buy clothes, beauty and hair care products, and personal items for the girls. As the auction states, “[T]he basics they need to feel like themselves. … everyday things that are vital for these girls to feel seen, supported and ready to take on life again.”

You have until Feb. 8 to enter.