Rev Rock Report

Spinal Tap to perform ‘Stonehenge’ at Stonehenge in new concert film

todayOctober 23, 2025

Fictitious metal band Spinal Tap (Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean) in 1992 (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the original 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the film’s fictional band, Spinal Tap, sings their song “Stonehenge” onstage as an 18-inch-high version of the real thing descends from the ceiling, instead of the planned 18-foot-high version. Well, who needs props when you can have the real thing? 

It seems the band — made up of Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer  actually got to perform the tune in front of the real Stonehenge rock formation, and now fans are going to be able to experience it in theaters.

The concert film Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, documenting Spinal Tap as they perform the first-ever rock concert at the English heritage site Stonehenge, is set to hit theaters in 2026. It will feature special guest appearances by Eric Clapton, Shania Twain and Josh Groban.

The news follows the release of the This is Spinal Tap sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which hit theaters in September. It follows the band as they attempt to stage a reunion concert 40 years after the first film. In the sequel, Spinal Tap performs “Stonehenge” with Elton John, and this time, the prop is the correct size.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

