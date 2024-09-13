AD
Entertainment News

Spooky season returns: Shudder releases new Season of Screams lineup

September 13, 2024

Shudder

Shudder, the streaming service for fans of horror movies, has released its lineup for this year’s Season of Screams, a “three-month celebration of the best in horror.”

This year will bring back its popular Yule log take — the hourlong lit pumpkin known as the Ghoul Log — as well as the Halloween Hotline, for those in need of horror movie recommendations, manned by the network’s head of programming, Samuel Zimmerman.

Each weekend also boasts exclusive horror movie premieres. The action kicks off Friday the 13th — naturally — with the flicks In A Violent Nature and Lake Bodom.

Sept. 20 starts “zombie weekend,” with the movies The Sadness and Undead. Director Damian McCarthy is celebrated as a “modern master” with his offerings Oddity and Caveat on the weekend of Sept. 27.

Oct. 4 celebrates the “found footage” subgenre with V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC; Oct. 11 is dedicated to “horrifying households” with Daddy’s Head and Metamorphisis; the weekend of Oct. 18 is dubbed “shocking scourges” with the movies MadS and Virus: 32; Oct. 30 — or Devil’s Night, as it’s known, will screen Late Night with the Devil. 

Of course, Halloween will screen on Halloween night, and the Day of the Dead — Nov. 1 — will see Shudder celebrate with the Day of the Dead collection.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

