National News

Spring storms bringing heavy snow, rain and flooding to millions

todayMarch 22, 2024

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The first weekend of spring is being ushered in with snow in the Midwest and New England, and heavy rain in major Northeast cities.

Montana to Minnesota saw 4 to 8 inches of snow overnight as a second storm slammed Texas with hail.

These storms will combine over the Northeast Friday night into the weekend, flooding the Interstate 95 corridor with rain and dumping heavy snow from western New York to New England.

A flood watch has been issued for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Portland, Maine, for Friday night through Saturday evening.

Some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain in a short period of time.

Urban flash flooding is likely and driving could be extremely dangerous.

Further north, a winter storm warning has been issued for New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible in the mountains.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

