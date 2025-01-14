AD
Rev Rock Report

Squeeze announces two new headlining shows, including Las Vegas gig

todayJanuary 14, 2025

courtesy of Live Nation

Squeeze has announced two headlining shows in March.

The band is set to play Las Vegas, with a March 7 show at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. They’ll then head to Tacoma, Washington, for a show on March 16.

A fan presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

While these are the band’s only U.S. headlining shows this year, they will be hitting several other cities as special guests on Heart‘s Royal Flush tour, starting March 3 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at squeezeofficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

