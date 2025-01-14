Squeeze announces two new headlining shows, including Las Vegas gig

courtesy of Live Nation

Squeeze has announced two headlining shows in March.

The band is set to play Las Vegas, with a March 7 show at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. They’ll then head to Tacoma, Washington, for a show on March 16.

A fan presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

While these are the band’s only U.S. headlining shows this year, they will be hitting several other cities as special guests on Heart‘s Royal Flush tour, starting March 3 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at squeezeofficial.com.