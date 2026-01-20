Squeeze releases new track from their upcoming album, ‘Trixies’

Cover of Squeeze’s ‘Trixies’/(BMG)

Squeeze has released another preview of their upcoming album, Trixies.

The latest single, “You Get the Feeling,” is the third track they’ve released from the concept album, following “Trixies Pt. 1” and “Trixies Pt. 2.” It is available now via digital outlets, with an accompanying video on YouTube.

Trixies features some of the first songs Squeeze’s Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook ever wrote together. They were written by the duo back in 1974 when they were teens and recording was beyond their skill set. The songs are described as a “collection of stories set in a fictional night club, Trixies.”

Trixies, dropping March 6, is Squeeze’s first album since The Knowledge, which was released in 2017. It is available for preorder now.

Squeeze is set to kick off a European tour on March 20 in Hamburg, Germany, followed by a U.K. tour in November. A complete list of dates can be found at SqueezeOfficial.com.