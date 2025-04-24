AD
Rev Rock Report

Stan Lynch’s new band The Speaker Wars drop video for new track ‘The Forgiveness Tree’

todayApril 24, 2025

Frontiers Music Srl

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch is set to release a new album with his new band The Speaker Wars in May, and they’ve just shared another preview of the release.

The group — made up of Lynch, singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis, Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion and Jay Brown on keyboards — dropped a video for the new single “The Forgiveness Tree.” It’s the third track they’ve released from the record following “It Ain’t Easy” and “You Make Every Lie Come True.”

“This one had legs from the start — it’s written from the heart,” Lynch shares. “It’s a roadmap to healing. It’s the truth.”

The Speaker Wars’ self-titled album will be released May 30, with Lynch making an appearance on Talk Shop Live on May 28 to discuss the release. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

