AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Starbucks to lay off 900 workers, close stores

todayOctober 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
A close-up of a Starbucks coffee shop sign on September 8, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Coffee giant Starbucks will lay off workers and close stores as part of a $1 billion restructuring plan, CEO Brian Niccol said in a memo to employees on Thursday.

The company will slash 900 employees at its stores in North America, Niccol said. The store closures will amount to a roughly 1% decline in the total number of Starbucks locations in North America in this fiscal year, after accounting for some store openings, Niccol added.

“While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks,” Niccol said.

Shares of Starbucks ticked slightly higher in pre-market trading after the announcement early Thursday morning.

Starbucks weathered sluggish sales in recent years as customers weathered a years-long bout of elevated inflation, analysts previously told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%