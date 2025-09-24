‘Star[s] of the Show’ Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire talk ‘My Life on Stage’

Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

On Thursday, you’ll have the chance to listen in on what’s sure to be an unforgettable conversation between Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Reba hosts the prerecorded chat, which promotes Dolly’s new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, which comes out Nov. 11.

Tune in to TalkShopLive at 8 p.m. ET, where you’ll be able to preorder the new volume, as well.

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage is the third in the series that started with 2020’s Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and continued with 2023’s Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Of course, Dolly and Reba have worked together many times through the years, most recently recreating Reba’s smash “Does He Love You” for 2021’s Revived Remixed Revisited.