Staying true to his Alabama roots? Riley Green says ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’

Riley Green (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Riley Green‘s quick to admit songs like “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “If It Wasn’t for Trucks” and “Different ‘Round Here” were all heavily influenced by his hometown: Jacksonville, Alabama.

Even as the 36-year-old ages, he expects that will be a mainstay.

“Obviously, I guess as I get older and some things in my life change, you know, my songs are gonna start to kinda grow with me,” he reflects. “But I spend most of my time at home in Alabama, and when I go home, [it’s the] same things, you know, the same folks and we still have the same values.”

“So, it’s pretty easy for me to write from that place,” he continues. “That’s just where I grew up and where I live. So, I don’t see it changing too much overnight.”

Still, Riley’s always working to keep his music fresh.

“[I] definitely try to come up with new ideas and things that are gonna be musically different to fans,” he adds. “Lyrically, I’m always gonna kinda come from the same place.”

Riley’s currently climbing the chart with fellow Alabama native Ella Langley and “Don’t Mind If I Do.”