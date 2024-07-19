AD
Rev Rock Report

Steely Dan calls out band for playing their song at the RNC

todayJuly 19, 2024

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Steely Dan appears to be to calling out Donald Trump and the Republican National Convention for using their music. 

The Donald Fagen led band posted a message on their website to Sixwire, the house band at this weeks’ convention in Milwaukee, who played a series of classic rock covers, including Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years.”

In the post they noted, “If you want to play our music how about playing The Man in the TIN FOIL HAT?”

“Tin Foil Hat” is an anti-Trump song released by Todd Rundgren in 2017 that features Fagen singing. He also co-wrote the tune. The accompanying video for the track appears to mock Trump, Fox News and Trump’s associates.

This isn’t the first time a band has been upset that one of their songs has been associated with the Trump campaign. Neil Young sued Trump’s campaign for using his songs at rallies. Plus, the estates of Isaac Hayes and Tom Petty‘s have called out Trump for using the artists’ music without permission.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

