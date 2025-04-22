Steely Dan to close vinyl reissue series with 1976’s ‘The Royal Scam’

Geffen/UMe

Steely Dan is ready to close out the vinyl reissue series they launched back in November 2022, with a reissue of their 1976 album The Royal Scam.

The reissue will be released on June 6, marking the first time the album’s been available on vinyl in 45 years. It has been remastered from the analog tapes and will be released on 180-gram black vinyl, along with a limited-edition premium 45 RPM version on ultra high-quality vinyl. It will also be available to stream on digital services.

Released in May 1976, The Royal Scam was Steely Dan’s fifth studio album, and featured such songs as “Kid Charlemagne,” “The Fez,” “The Caves of Altamira,” and the title track. The album peaked at #15 on the Billboard chart, and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

All releases in Steely Dan’s reissue series have been personally overseen by Donald Fagan. It started with their 1972 debut, Can’t Buy a Thrill, which was followed by 1973’s Countdown to Ecstasy, 1974’s Pretzel Logic, 1977’s Aja, and 1975’s Katy Lied.

The Royal Scam is available for preorder now.