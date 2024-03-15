AD
Buck Country Music News

Step into a ‘Deeper Well’ with Kacey Musgraves

todayMarch 15, 2024

Kelly Christine Sutton / Courtesy of Interscope/MCA Nashville

Kacey Musgraves‘s long-awaited fifth album, Deeper Well, has arrived.

The 14-track collection features the previously released title track and “Too Good to Be True,” as well as “The Architect,” which Kacey performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

“Grateful to be alive and continuously inspired by life’s little mysteries and pleasures. Massive thanks to my team and trusted collaborators,” says Kacey, who produced Deeper Well with her longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.

Kacey’s upcoming Deeper Well World Tour kicks off April 28 in Dublin, Ireland, with shows in Europe and the U.K., before the stateside leg begins September 4 in State College, Pennsylvania. The tour will wrap in Nashville on December 7.

For the full Deeper Well World Tour schedule and tickets, visit Kacey’s website.

Here’s the track list for Deeper Well:

“Cardinal”
“Deeper Well”
“Too Good to be True”
“Moving Out”
“Giver / Taker”
“Sway”
“Dinner with Friends”
“Heart of the Woods”
“Jade Green”
“The Architect”
“Lonely Millionaire”
“Heaven Is”
“Anime Eyes”
“Nothing to be Scared Of”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

